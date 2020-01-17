Rockwall police

Dallas Police Veteran Named Rockwall PD Chief

Maj. Max Geron joined the Dallas Police Department in 1992

Dallas police Maj. Max Geron will take over as Rockwall police chief on Feb. 17.
City of Rockwall

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 28-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department will be Rockwall's next police chief.

Maj. Max Geron, who is serving as acting deputy chief of DPD, will take over the top job for the Rockwall Police Department on Feb. 17, according to the city.

"Chief Geron brings a great attitude, skill set and broad range of experience, as well great appreciation and respect for the Rockwall Police Department, and the resolve to continue the great tradition of service to our citizens and departmental professionalism that we currently enjoy," Rockwall City Manager Rick Crowley said.

Geron started his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1992.

"I'm honored to be chosen to lead this outstanding police department with such a great reputation of public service and community partnership," Geron said. "I love the Rockwall community and am thrilled to be a part of this amazing team."

Geron currently lives in Fate, but will move to Rockwall, according to the city.

