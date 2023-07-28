Dallas Police

Dallas PD releases bodycam video from police shooting near Love Field

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia released body camera video from a shooting involving a police officer that took place near Love Field Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, sharing what he knew up to this point of the investigation but promising to release more information later in the week.

Garcia said Tuesday police officers working in the northwest part of the city were conducting surveillance on a stolen U-Haul when they saw a man get into the cab. Garcia said the man spotted the officers watching him and rammed the truck into their surveillance vehicle.

After a chase, the man crashed the U-Haul near Love Field Airport and attempted to escape on foot. Garcia said the man turned and fired on the officer and was shot at least once in the leg.

The chief gave an update on the investigation late Friday morning. This story will be updated with more details Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallaslove fieldpolice shooting
