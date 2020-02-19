Dallas Police

Dallas Police to Launch Pilot Program to Address Staffing and Efficiency

By Candace Sweat

NBC 5 News

Dallas police say they expect to launch a pilot program next month to improve staffing and efficiency.

The first communities to see the program will be in southern Dallas.

Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas held a Community Crime Awareness meeting at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas Wednesday night. Thomas partnered with Dallas police to reveal that the program would be launched at the department’s South-Central Division.

Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes said the programs will rely on software that tabulates data from that division. Officer staffing, shift times, and call priorities will be adjusted based on the data.

Those in attendance said they were open to the idea.

Naeema Young is a Dallas resident who runs GLC Wellness Center.

“That pilot program sounds promising. And as far as I’m concerned, it’s something better than just locking everybody up to become repeat offenders and continuing to go through a cycle that doesn’t get anybody anywhere,” Young said.

The pilot program is expected to begin in March and the trial period should last some 90 days.

If successful, the Dallas Police Department could implement the program at all seven divisions.

