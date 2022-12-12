Dallas City Council Members Monday heard police plans to monitor more of the 7,200 city cameras that could help solve or prevent crime.

But there are also privacy and hacking concerns about the expanded use of all those cameras.

Pole-mounted cameras around the city and Starlight cameras at convenience stores already connect with the Fusion Center inside Dallas Police Headquarters for live monitoring.

Software and computers in the Fusion Center help alert police to which events on which cameras they should be watching.

“This is a way to be able to separate from the ocean of data just a single component that they’re able to review through the human eye,” Tarleton State Criminal Justice Expert Alex Del Carmen said. “There is a balance between the effectiveness of it and at the same time protecting the privacy of individual citizens.”

Monday city officials told the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee about a plan to make shirt cam video from officers and dash cam video from patrol cars more rapidly available at the Fusion Center along with video from some other types of cameras.

The City Council approved funding last month.

Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune said the new technology is a game changer.

“That will enable us to be more efficient and effective in how we use cameras, number one. And number two make sure we’re treating this as an asset that is truly as valuable as it is in our city,” Fortune said.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn recalled her ride along last year on a city garbage truck that had several cameras, including one pointed at the driver.

“Which I will tell you I found very disconcerting, and I think the employees hate it and find it intrusive,” Mendelsohn said.

City officials argue even the garbage truck video could be useful.

“These cameras are both looking inside the vehicle but also outwards at what's going on,” Dallas Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Houston said.

Police shirt cam video has been used in the Fort Worth trial of a former officer accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson in her own home.

A license plate reading camera helped capture a suspect accused of killing a Grand Prairie officer in November. Better Dallas access to license plate readers is included in the steps announced Monday.

“I think all of those things are very, very useful. There is always the vulnerability in any data systems that we have in place,” Del Carmen said.

Police must also guard against hackers’ access to the cameras.

“It’s constantly evolving, and we’re evolving with it,” Executive Assistant Dallas Police Chief Albert Martinez said.

An additional step in the project announced in Dallas Monday would connect thousands more private security cameras with Dallas Police.

Mendelsohn suggested city surveillance cameras at more of the 800 city buildings could be included.

Funding for the expanded connection of surveillance cameras at buildings is not yet in place.