Dallas police to host Business Robbery Symposium on Tuesday

The Dallas Police Department's Office of Community Affairs invites managers and business owners to attend a Business Robbery Symposium on Tuesday.

The symposium will be held at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center, located at 1403 Washington Street in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, experts from the department as well as the District Attorney’s Office will be on hand to discuss investigative and prosecutorial procedures.

Matthew Miller of Flock Safety will also be in attendance to discuss the latest technology for businesses to deter criminal conduct and help with the investigative process.

Dallas police asked that attendees register for the event using the QR code on the flier.