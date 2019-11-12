Dallas Police to Drastically Cut the Number of Hours Officers Can Work Off-Duty Jobs

The Dallas Police Department is going to slash the number of hours officers can work off-duty jobs — from 72 hours each week to just 40.

That’s in response to a November 2018 City Hall audit that said officers are taking too many off-duty jobs and working far too many hours for employers who aren’t the citizens of Dallas. Some officers were working 40 hours on the clock, then sometimes nearly twice that amount at side gigs, creating potential health risks for officers and safety concerns for the people they’re tasked with protecting, the audit said.

Citing the department’s general orders, it noted, “Working extra jobs is a privilege and not a right.”

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.