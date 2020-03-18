Dallas Police to Change Sex Offender Check-Ins Amid Pandemic

The Dallas Police Department is making changes to the way it checks in with sex offenders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offenders who have recently been released will still be processed and registered, Dallas police said.

Offenders who are already registered who come to the police department will be asked to confirm their information, but then instructed to call and make an appointment to come back at a later date.

Dallas police said the change is an effort to reflect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said it was important to note it was not changing the way it responded to calls in which life or safety was in jeopardy.