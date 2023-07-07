Dallas police take man into custody wanted on kidnapping charges of 7-year-old

Dallas police took into custody a man wanted on kidnapping charges Friday afternoon in Dallas.

On Friday at around 4:02 p.m., Dallas police took Leonard Lamar Neal into custody who was wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The preliminary investigation determined U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force and patrol officers located Neal in the area of Polk and Camp Wisdom roads.

As officers approached, Neal caused injury to himself, according to police.

Officers were able to take him into custody and officers called for Dallas Fire and Rescue.

DFR responded and took Neal to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police had been searching for Neal after it was reported he kidnapped a 7-year-old on June 11 after offering the child and a 9-year-old a ride.

Dallas Police | NBCDFW.com Leonard Lamar Neal, 41

"They were approached by a Black male suspect in what's being described as a gray crossover vehicle, stopped and offered the children a ride and the children got in the car. They went to a local store where the 9-year-old got out, went to the door, turned back around once realized the store was closed and the suspect drove off with the girl inside the car," said Lowman who said this took place around 12:15 p.m. on June 11.

The kidnapping of the 7-year-old prompted an AMBER alert. The child was later found safe at her her apartment complex around 12:40 a.m. on June 12.