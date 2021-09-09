Dallas Police Substation Cleared After Evacuation Due to ‘Suspicious Package'

A Dallas Police Department substation is back to normal after a suspicious package found Thursday afternoon prompted an evacuation.

Dallas police said a member of a cleaning crew found what police described as a "suspicious package" in a public area of the patrol station at 9900 E Northwest Highway.

The package was reported to officers and, for precautionary reasons, all personnel was evacuated from the building while the department's Explosive Ordinance Division was called in to investigate.

The EOD team determined it was a motor from a vacuum cleaner. There were no notes left behind or threats directed at the substation.