Dallas Police Step Up Efforts to Curtail Street Racing

Police officers will be actively looking for people street racing in Dallas this weekend as part of the police department's increased efforts to slow reckless drivers.

The department launched a campaign to encourage residents to call police if they see people street racing. The campaign includes a public service announcement, the department using its social media channels and increasing patrols, Dallas police say.

We're taking enforcement action against illegal racing. If you see something, say something. #StreetRacingKills @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/xxWLN6AOB0 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 2, 2020

Penalties for street racing can include fines up $2,000, up to 180 days in jail and having one's car towed.

Last weekend, the Dallas Police Department issued 224 citations for street racing.