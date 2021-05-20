Dallas Police Speeding and Racing Task Force Makes 18 Arrests, Issues 117 Citations in 2 Days

The Dallas Police Department's Speeding and Racing Task Force is continuing to track down erratic drivers.

Between May 14 and May 16, 2021, officers conducted 153 traffic stops, issued 117 citations, made 2 felony arrests, 16 misdemeanor arrests, towed 24 vehicles, and seized 13 guns.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers observed two vehicles racing on the TXPRESS on Saturday, May 15.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles and the driver was arrested for racing on a highway, the Dallas Police Department said.

During a separate incident, 10 officers responded to 635 and Abrams Road and arrested seven spectators for watching a racing preparation event.

The spectator vehicles, which were set up to race with racing tires, exhaust modifications, and interior modifications, were towed to the City of Dallas auto pound.

On Sunday, an officer working the Street Racing Operation was running radar and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered several of the passengers were armed with weapons.

Additional officers were called to the scene, and both passengers were arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and admitted to being members of the criminal street gang 65 Grove Side, the Dallas Police Department said.