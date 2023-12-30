Dallas Police: Shooting on Mountain Creek Parkway leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A man is dead, and another man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Dallas Saturday evening.

Dallas Police said officers responded to the 6100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway after reports of a shooting in the area.

When police and emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries, and the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released. The police department did not unveil any details regarding the suspect's description, and no arrests have been made.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.