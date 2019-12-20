Dallas

Dallas Police Seize 21 Gambling Machines and More Than $16,000

The Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit seized gambling machines and thousands of dollars during an operation in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Department

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Vice Unit and SWAT Team executed a gambling search warrant at the Mug & Mouse Adult Arcade/Entertainment business located at 11441 North Stemmons Freeway on Friday.

Police said the Vice Unit has received numerous complaints regarding illegal gambling.

During the course of the investigation, undercover detectives were able to develop probable cause and have a search warrant completed and signed by a magistrate, police said.

Police said that after the operation, the Vice Unit seized a total of 21 gambling machines, a firearm, and $16,159.00 in cash.

