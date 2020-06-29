Dallas Police Seek Public's Help to Locate Suspected Gunman in Deadly Shooting

Dallas police are looking for the suspected shooter in a shooting at an Oak Cliff car wash earlier this month.

Police said the suspected shooter is Hector Raul Wong Garza, who they said may attempt to flee to Mexico.

Police said the suspect shot and killed a man who was sitting in his vehicle at a West Oak Cliff carwash.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garza to contact Detective Curtis in the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.