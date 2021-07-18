Dallas Police Seeking Help to Find Missing Critical Person

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Critical Missing Person Richard Green.

On July 15, 2021, at about 3:00 p.m., Mr. Green was last seen in the 3900 block of Gaspar Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He may be driving a 1986 GMC Jimmy, brown and beige in color, with Texas license plate number DYM7901.

Mr. Green may be confused and in need of assistance.

Mr. Green is described as a 76-year-old white male with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is about 6'3" tall and weighs about 180 pounds. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have information or know the whereabouts of Mr. Green, please call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.