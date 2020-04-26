Dallas

2 Suspects Wanted in March Slaying in Far Northeast Dallas

Kaleb Simpson was fatally shot March 22

Police identified one suspect as Julian Mekai Sesalem (left) and have issued a warrant for his arrest. A second suspect (right) has not been identified, but police released a photo of the man.

Dallas police are searching for two people wanted in a March slaying in far northeast Dallas.

Kaleb Simpson was fatally shot March 22 in the parking lot of the Summerwood Cove complex in the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle.

Two people were seen on surveillance video entering the complex immediately before Simpson was killed and leaving immediately after, police said.

Police identified one suspect as Julian Mekai Sesalem and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Police released a photo of Sesalem and an unknown second suspect.

Another person who was with Simpson had also been shot and hospitalized. His name and condition were not released.

Anyone with information about Sesalem's location or the identity of the other suspect may call Detective Andrea Isom at 469-475-6004 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com

