Dallas Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Man They Believe Could be Involved in Murder Investigation

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in newly released surveillance video that is a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Dallas police say they received a shooting call at an apartment located at 1025 W. Wheatland Road at 9:45 p.m. on May 31 of last year.

When police arrived, they said they identified 28-year-old Joseph Langly Ingram on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now provided surveillance footage of a person of interest and need help confirming their identity.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Jose Valdez, #7298, by emailing john.valdez@dallascityhall.com or by calling 214-671-3623. Please reference case #096411-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.