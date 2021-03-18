Dallas Police

Dallas Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Man They Believe Could be Involved in Murder Investigation

By Logan McElroy

Surveillance footage of person of interest in Joseph Ingram Murder
Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in newly released surveillance video that is a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Dallas police say they received a shooting call at an apartment located at 1025 W. Wheatland Road at 9:45 p.m. on May 31 of last year.

When police arrived, they said they identified 28-year-old Joseph Langly Ingram on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now provided surveillance footage of a person of interest and need help confirming their identity.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Jose Valdez, #7298, by emailing john.valdez@dallascityhall.com or by calling 214-671-3623. Please reference case #096411-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

