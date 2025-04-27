Dallas Police are urging the community to remain alert as they look for a man who they say is tied to two separate sexual assaults. In both cases, they say he attacked women in their own homes.

In the years since she relocated to Dallas from Los Angeles, Sunnie Green said she’s felt a sense of security.

“Everybody’s pretty friendly over here,” she said.

It’s a notion that Green said was shattered after learning about a sexual assault that happened near her Northwest Dallas apartment Friday night.

“Now, I’m definitely going to be more on guard, more so aware, just looking out for suspicious activity or people I don’t recognize during outings outside,” said Green.

Saturday, Dallas police released surveillance images of a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment in the 9700 block of Dale Crest Drive.

They say he climbed in through an unlocked window.

More than eight miles away in the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing, police said that same man is believed to have sexually assaulted another woman in her apartment Saturday.

He’s described as a Latin male in his 20s, standing 5’8” and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

During both attacks, he was wearing a black ski mask, black pants and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh.

“Probably you might interact with the person not knowing its him, so it is kind of worrying,” said Vanessa Terrones.

Those made aware say they’re rethinking security and keeping their eyes peeled until police make an arrest.

“Definitely not sleeping with anything unlocked, windows or doors,” said Green.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to call Dallas Police.