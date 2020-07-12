Dallas

Dallas Police Seek Information About Murder of 37-Year-Old Woman

Police are encouraging people to come forward with any information

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to learn details in the murder of a 37-year-old woman found dead Sunday morning.

Officers were conducting a health and welfare check on 37-year-old Jennifer Hickmon at about 7:55 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Happy Trails Drive when they discovered her dead inside, Dallas police said.

It was determined her death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

