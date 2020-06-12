Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Pawn Shop Burglars

Dallas police are asking for help identifying four people they say broke into a pawn shop on Buckner Boulevard and stole $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Police said the foursome entered the store on the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard on May 31. They were caught on surveillance video, but so far police haven't identified those involved.

In the video posted below, the four can be seen gaining access to a secured area by climbing over a wall. Once there, one person can be seen emptying drawers into a backpack while another person put several items in a sack.

The people seen in the video were all wearing masks or face coverings, head coverings and long sleeves, making detailed descriptions difficult.

Anyone with information on the identity of anyone in the video can call Detective T. French #9182 with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).