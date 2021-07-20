Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the homicide of a 22-year-old found fatally shot Monday afternoon.
At around 2:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Bella Vida Apartments at 7709 Antoinette Street.
Upon arrival, police said officers found 22-year-old Billy Ray Phifer Jr. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire pronounced Phifer Jr. dead at the scene. Police said there are currently no suspects identified or apprehended.
According to NBC 5's count, the man's murder is the 116th homicide of the year in the city of Dallas.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #128440-2021.