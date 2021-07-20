Dallas

Dallas Police Seek Help After 22-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot

Billy Ray Phifer Jr., 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex

NBC 5 News

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the homicide of a 22-year-old found fatally shot Monday afternoon.

At around 2:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Bella Vida Apartments at 7709 Antoinette Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, police said officers found 22-year-old Billy Ray Phifer Jr. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Go for the Gold! Sign Up for NBCDFW’s Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Community ISD 10 mins ago

Community ISD Names Central Texas Administrator as Next Superintendent

Dallas Fire pronounced Phifer Jr. dead at the scene. Police said there are currently no suspects identified or apprehended.

According to NBC 5's count, the man's murder is the 116th homicide of the year in the city of Dallas.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #128440-2021.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policedallas homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us