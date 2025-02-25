Dallas police searching for suspect in reported Uptown sexual assault

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Uptown early Monday morning.

The alleged attack in the vibrant State Thomas area has some female residents on edge.

“My friends and I sent it around our group chat,” said resident Julia Reedy. “My heart goes out to the victim. That is awful.”

According to Dallas Police, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue.

With Griggs Park nearby, the neighborhood is almost always busy with people walking with friends or walking their dogs.

“I walk around this neighborhood every day at 4, 5, 6 a.m. so the fact that there’s someone in this neighborhood that’s doing this is scary,” said resident Mariel Seieroe.

Dallas PD released three surveillance images which detectives say show their suspect.

Police say the unidentified man is described as white or Hispanic, 25-30 years old, between 5’8” and 5’11”, slender, with medium-length hair.

He appears to be wearing gray New Balance sneakers in one photo.

Police declined an on-camera interview on Tuesday, stating there were no new details in the active investigation.

It is unclear if the attack happened inside a home and how the victim is doing physically.

The neighborhood is lined with apartment buildings with first-floor units and gated entrances.

Those NBC 5 spoke with on Tuesday are sending the victim their love and support, while also taking note of their own safety precautions.

“I wish her the best that is just so awful,” said Reedy. “My mom and dad have always been so keen on walking with a friend, especially at night. Pepper spray and making sure my phone is on me.”

If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact Dallas police detective John Eubanks in the Sex Assaults Unit at 214-671-3991 or John.Eubanks@dallaspolice.gov