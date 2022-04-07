Dallas Police Searching for Woman Who Killed 66-Year-Old Man With Pocket Knife

Dallas police are searching for leads in a case regarding a woman who killed a man with a pocket knife in June of last year.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing at 4880 Sunnyvale Street on July 17, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim, 66-year-old Ronnie Clifton, was laying on the ground with stab wounds on his left side.

Dallas Police Department

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Clifton informed officers that a group of women began arguing with him and later stabbed him, police said.

According to police, Clifton was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Det. Theodore Gross at 469-792-5142 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.