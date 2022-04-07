Dallas Police Searching for Woman Who Killed 66-Year-Old Man With Pocket Knife

Dallas police are searching for leads in a case regarding a woman who killed a man with a pocket knife in June of last year.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing at 4880 Sunnyvale Street on July 17, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, the victim, 66-year-old Ronnie Clifton, was laying on the ground with stab wounds on his left side.
Clifton informed officers that a group of women began arguing with him and later stabbed him, police said.
According to police, Clifton was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information can call Det. Theodore Gross at 469-792-5142 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.