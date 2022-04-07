Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for Woman Who Killed 66-Year-Old Man With Pocket Knife

Dallas police are searching for leads in a case regarding a woman who killed a man with a pocket knife in June of last year.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing at 4880 Sunnyvale Street on July 17, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim, 66-year-old Ronnie Clifton, was laying on the ground with stab wounds on his left side.

Dallas Police Department
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Clifton informed officers that a group of women began arguing with him and later stabbed him, police said.

According to police, Clifton was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

drought 41 mins ago

Monday's Rain Knocks DFW Drought Down From Extreme to Severe

DallasNews.com 43 mins ago

Buc-ee's in Discussions About Opening a Huge Stop in Hillsboro

Anyone with information can call Det. Theodore Gross at 469-792-5142 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Departmentstabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us