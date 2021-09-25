Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting at Oak Lawn Apartment Building

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Oak Lawn on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at the Flamingo Apartments on 3901 North Hall Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, 30-year-old Justin Wayne Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://videopress.com/v/rvP8zDdm

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individual pictured above is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.