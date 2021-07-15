Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Laundromat Burglary

Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen in surveillance video.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect forced entry into a laundromat located in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive on June 28.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the suspect caused approximately $4,000 in damages to coin machines and stole $2,100.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).