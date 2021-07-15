Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Laundromat Burglary

Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen in surveillance video.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect forced entry into a laundromat located in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive on June 28.
Police say the suspect caused approximately $4,000 in damages to coin machines and stole $2,100.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).