Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Laundromat Burglary

Police say they are searching for a laundromat burglary suspect who stole and caused $4,000 in damages

Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen in surveillance video.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect forced entry into a laundromat located in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive on June 28.

Police say the suspect caused approximately $4,000 in damages to coin machines and stole $2,100.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).

