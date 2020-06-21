Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Car Wash Shooting

The victim's name has not been release and no arrests have been made

The witness told police that the victim had been sitting in the vehicle at a carwash near North Justin Avenue and West Davis Street when someone walked up and shot the victim through the open driver's window.

One person died Saturday night after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle at a west Oak Cliff carwash, police say.

At about 8:10 p.m., the driver of a blue Ford Mustang pulled up at the Methodist Central Hospital emergency entrance and said his friend had just been shot. The vicim was taken to the emergency room, where he died, police said.

The shooter fled on foot. Police did not release a description of the shooter, and no one had been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The name of the victim, who did not have any identification with him, has not been released.

Anyone with information may call Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

