Dallas Police Searching for Pharmacy Burglary Suspects

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two burglary suspects.

According to the Dallas Police Department, between Sept. 8, and Oct. 2, the suspects have burglarized six pharmacies in the Pleasant Grove area of Southeast Dallas.

Police said the suspects are targeting controlled substance medications.

Both suspects appear to be males who wear headlamps while burglarizing the pharmacies, police said. One of the suspects has tattoos on both of his wrists.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspects used a vehicle in one of the burglaries, possibly a GMC Yukon or Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.