Dallas Police Searching for Man Involved in Shooting Outside Restaurant

Dallas Police say they are in search of a man involved in a shooting that took place on July 31.
At approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill located at 4916 Military Parkway.
According to investigators, the victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot by an unknown male suspect who fled the scene driving in a Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels.
The victim was later transferred to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
The suspect was also seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com
Crime Stoppers has also offered to pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).