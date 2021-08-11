Dallas Police Searching for Man Involved in Shooting Outside Restaurant

Dallas Police say they are in search of a man involved in a shooting that took place on July 31.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill located at 4916 Military Parkway.

According to investigators, the victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot by an unknown male suspect who fled the scene driving in a Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels.

The victim was later transferred to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was also seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado prior to the shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Police

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers has also offered to pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).