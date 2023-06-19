Dallas Police searching for gunman who fatally shot Oak Cliff convenience store worker

Dallas Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a 54-year-old convenience store employee early Monday morning in Oak Cliff.

In a statement, Dallas Police said officers were called at about 6:08 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a 7-Eleven located in the 400 block of North Hampton Road.

Nathaniel Ogbolu, 54, was found shot inside the store. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The early investigation indicated a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the employee while demanding money from the cash register. Before Ogbolu was able to open the register, the gunman shot him multiple times.

The gunman opened fire at a witness, but missed, before he ran away from the store. The gunman remains at-large as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.