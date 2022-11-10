critically missing

Dallas Police Searching for Critically Missing Woman, 88

Police say a missing woman was last seen on Wednesday and her car was spotted Thursday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday.

Police said 88-year-old Minnie Hodge has been reported missing after being last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in her 2017 Ford Escape, with Texas plate LDS 3678, along the 3000 block of Lawnview Avenue.

Hodge's vehicle was last seen a day later, police said, at about 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of N. Jupiter Road and W. Buckingham Road in Garland. Police did not say whether Hodge was in the vehicle or if someone else was believed to be driving the car.

Hodge is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Hodge's location, or the location of her vehicle, is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Jose Lopez at 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 203675-2022.

WHAT DOES CRITICALLY MISSING MEAN?

Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.

