Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing 54-Year-Old Woman

Police are asking for help locating a 54-year-old critical missing woman last seen in Far North Dallas.
According to police, Carrie Gatewood, 54, was last seen at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday leaving the 5200 block of Medowcreek Drive. She was last seen driving her 2009 gray Kia Forte sedan with Texas license plate GR66CZ.

Police said Gatewood may be a danger to herself and others.

Gatewood has green eyes and brown hair, weighs about 145 pounds and is about 5-feet-3-inches tall. She was wearing a green shirt and gray pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can help authorities is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

