Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Kailon Speed was last seen on Jan. 9 at approximately 7:40 p.m. on foot in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road in Dallas

Police said Speed may be confused and in need of assistance.

Speed is described as 12-year-old Black male who is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants, and light green shoes.

Anyone with information about Speed's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

