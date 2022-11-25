Dallas Police Searching for 91-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing woman who was last seen on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Theo Smith was last seen on November 24 at approximately 10:15 p.m. boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 205 South Lamar Street.

Police said Smith may be confused and in need of assistance.

Smith is described as a brown-eyed, gray-haired, 91-year-old Black female who is at approximately 6'1" and weighs about 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.