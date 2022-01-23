Dallas Police Searching for 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Boy

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old critical missing boy who was last seen on Sunday.

According to Dallas police, Ashton Griffin was last seen on foot at 414 West Louisiana Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police said Griffin was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Griffin is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male who 4'10" and weighs approximately 90 pounds, police said.

Dallas Police Department

According to police, he may be in need of assistance.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Griffin. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.