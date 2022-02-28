Dallas Police Searching for 79-Year-Old Critical Missing Man

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a critical missing person who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Apolonio Buenrostro was last seen at 6131 Melody Lane in Dallas on foot.

Police said Buenrostro is described as a 79-year-old with gray haired and brown eyes.

He is 5'2" and weighs approximately 165 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, denim jacket, dark blue jeans, and brown boots.

According to police, Buenrostro may be confused and in need of assistance.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Buenrostro. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.