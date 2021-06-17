Dallas Police Searching for 75-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to police, Marylyn Evans was last seen in the 2800 block of Clydesdale Drive at approximately 7 a.m.

Police said Walker, who was last seen on foot with a walker, may be confused and in need of assistance.

Evans is described as a 75-year-old female with gray hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jogging pants, and sparkling shoes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Marylyn Evans call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.