Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for 75-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

Dallas Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to police, Marylyn Evans was last seen in the 2800 block of Clydesdale Drive at approximately 7 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Walker, who was last seen on foot with a walker, may be confused and in need of assistance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 23 mins ago

Grand Prairie Police Involved in Standoff at Irving Residence

Juneteenth 8 hours ago

‘Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee Celebrates as Bill Passes the House

Evans is described as a 75-year-old female with gray hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jogging pants, and sparkling shoes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Marylyn Evans call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us