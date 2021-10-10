Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for 14-Year-Old Critical Missing Girl

DPD Beat

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Kourtnie Brown was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Duval Drive on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Brown is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’3” and weighs about 96 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white romper with no shoes, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Mansfield 21 mins ago

Mansfield Pastor Shares Message of Hope and Healing After Timberview High School Shooting

Fort Worth 54 mins ago

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Kourtnie Brown should call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us