Dallas Police Searching for 14-Year-Old Critical Missing Girl

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Kourtnie Brown was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Duval Drive on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said Brown is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’3” and weighs about 96 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white romper with no shoes, police said.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Kourtnie Brown should call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.