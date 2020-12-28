Dallas

Dallas Police Searching fo 72-Year-Old Missing Woman

Delores McKittrick was last seen Sunday in the 3400 block of Wendelkin Street

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person.

According to police, Delores McKittrick was last seen on foot in the 3400 block of Wendelkin Street on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said McKittrick may be a danger to herself. 

McKittrick is described as a 72-year-old female with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

She is about 5'2" and weighs about 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pajama set that was gray with pink and green flowers. 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Delores McKittrick should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

