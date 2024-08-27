Dallas police continue search for suspect who hit and injured skateboarder

Dallas police continue their search for a suspect who hit and seriously injured a skateboarder.

On Sunday, August 11, police responded to the 10200 block of Audelia Road, just south of Royal Lane.

A young man was skateboarding and was hit by a vehicle. The victim was seriously injured, according to police.

The suspect driver did not stop to help the victim and continued driving northbound on Audelia Rd, passing Royal Lane, then made a U-turn and drove eastbound on Royal Lane towards LBJ Freeway/635. The suspected driver pulled into a gas station, made another U-turn and was last seen traveling westbound on Royal Lane towards Audelia Rd.

Dallas police released surveillance photos from a gas station showing images of the suspected vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram 1500 and will have damage to the front right including a missing front right light and assembly, front right fender damage, and grill damage.

NBCDFW.com Dallas police released surveillance photos showing the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a skateboarder injured.

Anyone with information to identify the driver and/or the suspect vehicle, the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0014.