Dallas Police search for suspects after man is attacked, stabbed by group outside of business

The Dallas Police Department has released images from surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a group of people accused of assaulting and stabbing a man outside of a business in late October.

According to the police department, officers received a call just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, about an assault in the 1800 block of John West Road.

Dallas Police

Dallas Police said based on its preliminary investigation, a man was confronted and circled by a group of individuals outside the business after being accused of bumping into one of them.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The group in the surveillance images allegedly punched the victim repeatedly and stabbed him before fleeing the scene in a black Cadillac and black Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brody Baggs at 214-671-4744 or brody.baggs@dallaspolice.gov.