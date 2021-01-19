Dallas

Dallas Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed Pizza Delivery Driver

The suspect is described as having red and black shoes with a distinct logo on his right pants leg.

Police are searching for an individual who robbed a pizza delivery driver in Dallas on January 9.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 5050 Pear Ridge Drive at about 11:12 p.m.

Police said the victim was delivering a pizza at the address when she was robbed by the suspect.

The suspect demanded money from the victim while pointing a silver semi-automatic handgun, police said.

According to police, the suspect is described as having red and black shoes with a distinct logo on his right pants leg.

Police said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective S. Pease at 214-671-4740 or via email at sean.pease@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 214-373-8477, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

