Dallas Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Death of 29-Year-Old Man

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Dallas on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3200 South Lancaster Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said witnesses informed officers that an unknown male shot the victim, 29-year-old Kendrick Hampton, as he sat in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

After shooting Hampton, the unknown suspect fled the scene, police said.

According to police, an associate of the victim drove him to a secondary location, where he was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue and later pronounced dead.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective Rodriguez with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3994 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.