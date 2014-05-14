Dallas Police Search for Missing Former Assistant Police Chief

The search for former Dallas Police Department assistant police chief Greg Holliday continued in far North Dallas Thursday.

Holliday, 63, has been critically missing since Monday.

The search Wednesday was centered around White Rock Creek near Prestonwood Country Club.

Thursday, the search area is near the Keller Springs Dog Park, which will be closed to the public so that the park can be used as a police command post for Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The search wrapped up just before 5:30 p.m. with no sign of Holliday.

On Tuesday, Dallas police said they believed Holliday received minor injuries in a pedestrian collision.

On Wednesday, Geron tweeted that police no longer believed it was Holliday.

Holiday is described by police as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and khaki shorts.



Police believe Holliday may be armed and may harm himself. Investigators are asking for anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to call 911 or contact the DPD Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.