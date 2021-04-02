Dallas

Dallas Police Search for Information Regarding Death of 62-Year-Old Man

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead

Police are asking for the public's help regarding the death of a 62-year-old man on March 24.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1300 South Buckner Boulevard at approximately 7 a.m. regarding a sick person.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 62-year-old Robert Lake, near a bus stop.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the Lake's injuries were consistent with possible homicidal violence.

The Dallas Police Department said that anyone with information regarding this offense should to contact Detective Morgan with the Homicide Unit at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 213-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

