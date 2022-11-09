Dallas Police Search for Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Grandmother

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down those responsible for the hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman Monday morning in Northwest Dallas.

Just a few days ago, Donovan Kelly would have predicted that his mother, Florence, would have lived well into her 90s.

“She was really the matriarch of our family and was kind of the backbone,” said Kelly.

He says the 82-year-old, known to most as Kristine, was healthy and active. She was a caretaker for her husband, Pete, and had always taken pride in her appearance and dressed younger than her years.

She was making a routine run to the store Monday when police say at about 11 a.m., she turned onto Royal Lane from Rosser Road and was hit by a driver who came speeding at her from the opposite direction.

“She would take the backroads because she didn't feel comfortable driving on main roads,” he said.

A security camera on a nearby home shows the driver, who witnesses described as a teenager, running from the scene along with young passengers in the moments after the crash.

Police said they were driving a gray Toyota Avalon with Texas plate PKG5392.

A 13-year-old was left in the vehicle, pinned in the front passenger seat and later hospitalized with serious injuries.

Kristine was also transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Days later, Kelly is left remembering their final conversation, which he never imagined would be the last.

“This time I told her that she was a great mom. ‘You have been a great mom.’ And that was it, and then the next day about noon is when I found out and have been utterly devastated,” said Kelly.

For now, Kelly said he’s finding comfort in his mother’s faith, relying on his own and praying those responsible will come forward.

“Why did this senseless accident occur to my mom, the wife of my stepdad, the grandmother, the Mimi of my children and my sister's children and grandchildren? You know, why has she now suddenly gone?” he asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Det. Doris Smith at 214-671-0013 or email doris.smith@dallascityhall.com with reference to case number 201951-2022.