Critical Missing Girls Found Safe: Dallas PD

Dallas police say two young sisters reported missing overnight have been found safe.

Police confirmed the update to NBC 5 shortly after midday Wednesday, saying Robbie Williams, 10, and Annie Williams, 8, were found and are safe. No further information was immediately available.

Officers had asked for the public's help searching for the two girls after their mother reported them missing early Wednesday morning from their North Dallas apartment.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.