Critical Missing Girls Found Safe: Dallas PD

According to police, Robbie Williams, 10, and Annie Williams, 8, were last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday inside their apartment in the 18700 block of Midway Road.
Dallas police say two young sisters reported missing overnight have been found safe.

Police confirmed the update to NBC 5 shortly after midday Wednesday, saying Robbie Williams, 10, and Annie Williams, 8, were found and are safe. No further information was immediately available.

Officers had asked for the public's help searching for the two girls after their mother reported them missing early Wednesday morning from their North Dallas apartment.

