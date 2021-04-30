Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a critical missing child who was last seen on Friday morning.

According to police, 8-year-old Keydall Jones was last seen in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive in Dallas.

Police said Jones, who is autistic and nonverbal, may be in need of assistance.

Jones is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 4'01" and weighs 56 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded raincoat, white t-shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Jones's whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.