Dallas Police Search for 74-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 74-year-old a critical missing woman.
Julia Conley Blackburn was last seen on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Whitedove Drive in Dallas, police said
Police said she is driving a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate KWD8436.
According to police, Blackburn may be a danger to herself.
Blackburn is described as a 5'2'' black female weighing 120 pounds, police said.
Police said she has brown eyes, red hair, and was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweat jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers with a white bottom trim.
Anyone with information about Blackburn's whereabouts should call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.