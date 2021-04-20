Dallas

Dallas Police Search for 74-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 74-year-old a critical missing woman.

Julia Conley Blackburn was last seen on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Whitedove Drive in Dallas, police said

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said she is driving a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate KWD8436. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

summer camp 3 hours ago

Want to Enroll in Summer Camp & Day Care? Parents Should Start Planning Now

According to police, Blackburn may be a danger to herself.

Blackburn is described as a 5'2'' black female weighing 120 pounds, police said.

Police said she has brown eyes, red hair, and was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweat jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers with a white bottom trim. 

Anyone with information about Blackburn's whereabouts should call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us