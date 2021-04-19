Dallas Police Search for 61-Year-Old Critical Missing Person

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 61-year-old critical missing person.

According to police, John Kahu was last seen on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m.

Police said Kahu was walking without shoes in the 17800 block of Vail Street.

He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

According to police, Kahu is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'6″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Kahu was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and green striped shirt, and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of John Kahu is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.