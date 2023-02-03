Dallas police say they have made an arrest in connection with the case involving emperor tamarin monkeys reported missing from the Dallas Zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday. Police say the public helped identify Irvin as the man Dallas police were looking to speak with about the missing monkeys.

Dallas Police

On Thursday, Dallas police received a tip that Irvin was at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits. Dallas police say, when officers got there, Irvin was seen getting on a DART train. Officers picked Irvin up in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue and took him to Jack Evans Police Headquarters for questioning.

Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty non-livestock in connection with the monkeys.

Dallas Police Department

Police say the investigation into all the Dallas Zoo cases is ongoing and don't rule out further charges.

Irvin is currently in the Dallas County Jail on $5,000 bond. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

MONKEYS REPORTED MISSING, THEN FOUND

The Dallas Zoo said Monday two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing and that there's clear evidence the animals' habitats were tampered with and that they may have been taken.

The Dallas Zoo said they notified the Dallas Police who are actively investigating a recent string of incidents at the zoo involving damaged habitats and animal escapes.

The monkeys were found safe Tuesday in an empty home in Lancaster.

Bella and Finn were found in the closet of the home and the zoo thanked the Dallas Police for their quick work in locating the monkeys and for the public's help in providing the tip.

"We are pleased that video from our surveillance cameras – which we shared with Dallas PD – seems to have been critical in generating a tip that led to the recovery of the tamarins," the zoo said.

Zoo officials said Bella and Finn showed no sign of injury and had only lost a little weight. The pair will return to their habitat for the public to see them after a mandatory quarantine period.